AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-21 15:18:54

Alien Covenant Teaser Trailers Annonceret

For at gøde appetitten mod den kommende serie af nye Alien film, som er produceret af 20th Century Fox og Ridley Scott, så er der frigivet 3 nye trailers. Denne gang omhandler det dialoger mellem nogle af karaktererne i filmen før de går i hypersleep.



Alien Covenant lancers worldwide 19 maj 2017, og har blandt andet Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England og Benjamin Rigby på rollelisten.

"idley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape".

Credit: 20th Century Fox



