Deadpool 2 “Wet on Wet” Teaser Trailer

For at tease lidt mere mod næste års Deadpool 2 film, 1 juni 2018, er en ny trailer smidt online af 20th Century Fox med titlen “Wet on Wet”

Deadpool 2 has been directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Ryan Reynolds starring in the title role alongside Morena Baccarin, T. J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and Jack Kesy.



After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.



