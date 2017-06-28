AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-28 13:12:34

Game of Thrones Season 7 Ultimate Trailer Mashup

En super flot sammensat Game of Thrones Season 7 Ultimate trailer mashup spottet, og kreatøren bag, Sebastian Hughes, forstår at få os til at glæde os endnu mere til 16 juli.

En IKKE OFFICIEL trailer mashup, sammensat af en YouTuber, Sebastian Hughes, hvor målet uden tvivl er for at slå ventetiden ihjel, inden det går løs med sæson 7 næste måned.



Videoen viser alle frigivne Game of Thrones Season 7 trailers, og sammensat Ganske flot. Game of Thrones Season 7 skydes igang 16 juli 2017



Check out the Game of Thrones Season 7: Ultimate Trailer which is available via YouTube and also embedded below to catch up all the action from the trailers which have been released to date by HBO for the new Game of Thrones Season 7 series which will start on July 16th, 2017.



HBO skriver følgende:



The seventh season of the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones is set to premiere on HBO. Unlike previous seasons that all consisted of ten episodes, the seventh season will consist of only seven episodes. Like the previous season, it will largely consist of original content currently not found in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, but also adapts material from the upcoming sixth and seventh novels The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring





