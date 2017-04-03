AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-03 20:02:11

Her har du 3 nye Alien Covenant trailers

3 nye Alien Covenant trailers gør ikke ventetiden mere uudholdelig, og vi er sikkert mange der venter på 19 maj 2017, hvor filmen rammer biograferne.

Er du fan af Alien filmene, så glæder du dig sikkert til kommende Alien Trilogy, som er produceret af velkendte Ridley Scott. Nu har folkene bag 20th Century Fox sendt ikke mindre end 3 teasers på gaden, som kun har ét formål – hype forud for release af filmene.



Alien Covenant rammer biograferne for fuld styrke globalt d. 19 maj 2017, og kan blandt andet byde på følgende skuespillere: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, og Benjamin Rigby.



” Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape”.



