PUBLISHED : 2019-05-08 11:16:15

Nest Hub Max smart display afsløres under Google IO 2019

Med billetten sikret til deres event, tager vi et kortere kig på, hvad det er Google helt konkret har på trapperne.

Under Google IO 2019, blev et nyt smartdisplay afsløret sammen med andre nyheder om ændringer i Nest platformen. Det nyeste Google Nest Hub Max smartdisplay, bliver ifølge de informationer vi på nuværende har til rådighed - udstyret med et kamera- og gestuskontrolsupport, og bliver ved launch prissat til $ 229.



Google vil også lancere sin nye Nest Hub til 12 nye lande: Canada, Danmark, Frankrig, Tyskland, Indien, Italien, Japan, Holland, Norge, Singapore, Spanien og Sverige. Nest Hub er allerede tilgængelig i USA til $ 129, og i samme omgang har Google også opdateret sine priser på deres dets smarte højttaler med Google Home prissat til $ 99 og Google Home Max prissat til $ 299.



Google forklarer selv mere om den kommende lancering:



“Hub Max is designed to be used by multiple people in your home, and provide everyone with the help they need in a personalized way. With Nest Hub, we offered you the option to enable Voice Match, so the Assistant can recognize your voice and respond specifically to you. Today with Nest Hub Max, we’re extending your options for personalized help with a feature called Face Match. For each person in your family who chooses to turn it on, the Assistant guides you through the process of creating a face model, which is encrypted and stored on the device. Face Match’s facial recognition is processed locally with on-device machine learning, so the camera data never leaves the device.”

“Whenever you walk in front of the camera, Nest Hub Max recognizes you and shows just your information, not anyone else’s. So in the morning, when you walk into the kitchen, the Assistant knows to greet you with your calendar, commuting details, the weather, and other information you need to start your day. And when you get home from work, Hub Max welcomes you home with reminders and messages that have been waiting for you. The Assistant offers personalized recommendations for music and TV shows, and you can even see who left you a video message.”



Læs mere via den officielle google blog

Kilde & Billede

