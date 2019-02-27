AUTHOR :

Ny Pokémon Detective Pikachu film trailer med Ryan Reynolds frigivet

Pokémon fans der venter utålmodigt på den nye Pokémon Detective Pikachu film får premiere, kan glæde sig over endnu en Pokémon Detective Pikachu film trailer med Ryan Reynolds er frigivet af Warner Bros.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu filmen får premiere 10 maj 2019, og bliver den første live-action Pokémon film.



Med på vejen fortæller Warner Bros:



“Pokémon Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.”



“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.



Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”



