AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-10 12:05:17

Alle Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifikationerne

Ganske som proklameret annoncerede Samsung deres Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. Her løftede Samsung blandt andet sløret for en Galaxy Note 9 smartphone udstyret med et “All Day Battery” på 4,000mAh.

Ganske som proklameret annoncerede Samsung deres Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. Her løftede Samsung blandt andet sløret for en Galaxy Note 9 smartphone udstyret med et “All Day Battery” på 4,000mAh.

Hertil kommer mulighed for op til 1TB lager via MicroSD kortet. Out-of-the-box kommer Samsung Galaxy Note 9 med 128GB eller 512GB.



Galaxy Note 9 forventes i butikkerne fra 24 august med en pris på 7.849 kroner for 128 GB lagerplads / 6 GB RAM og 9.799 kroner for 512 GB lagerplads / 8 GB RAM. Altså bestemt ikke noget billigt legetøj.



Galaxy Note 9 forsynes med power via deres 10nm processor, og så har Samsung heldigvis sørger for trådløst opladning på Note 9 samt en IP68 rating.



Samsung har også udstyret Galaxy Note 9 med Samsung Health og Samsung Pay.



Galaxy Note 9 specifikationer:



– Display : 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960×1440 (516ppi)

– Cameras : Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

+ Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS

+ Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS

+ 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

+ Front : 8MP AF, F1.7

– Measurements : 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, 201g, IP68 (BLE S Pen: 5.7 x 4.35 x 106.42mm, 3.1g, IP68) – Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes

– Processor : 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

– Memory : 6GB RAM (LPDDR4), 128GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) or 8GB RAM (LPDDR4), 512GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

– SIM Card Single : one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

– Battery : 4,000mAh

– Wireless : Charging compatible with WPC and PMA, Fast Charging compatible with QC 2.0

– OS : Android 8.1 (Oreo)

– Network : Enhanced 4×4 MIMO/CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

– Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

– Payment Systems : NFC, MST

– Sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

– Authentication : Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password

– Biometric : Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition

– Intelligent scan : Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services

– Audio : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE

– Video : MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM



