AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-21 09:05:50

Google køber sig ind hos smartphone producenten HTC for 1,1 milliard dollar

En kæmpe handel mellem Google og HTC er kommet på plads. Google har smidt et tilbud på bordet lydende på 1,1 milliard dollar, og dermed er aftalen på plads mellem de to smartphone giganter.

Googles moderselskab, Alphabet, har annonceret de har købt sig ind hos smartphone producenten HTC for ikke mindre end 1,1 milliard dollar (ca. 7 milliarder danske kroner). Det betyder også omkring 2,000 ansatte hos HTC flytter ind i Google regi. Det betyder dog ikke, at HTC stopper produktionen af smartphones, og overlader herligheden til Google. HTC forsætter med at producerer deres egne smartphone modeller.



Følgende statement kom ud i forbindelse med handlen:



”That’s why we’ve signed an agreement with HTC, a leader in consumer electronics, that will fuel even more product innovation in the years ahead. With this agreement, a team of HTC talent will join Google as part of the hardware organization. These future fellow Googlers are amazing folks we’ve already been working with closely on the Pixel smartphone line, and we’re excited to see what we can do together as one team. The deal also includes a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property”.



Talsmænd fra begge lejrer omtalte også handlen som en naturlig udvidelse af et langvarigt samarbejde mellem de to smartphone giganter.



Together, we’ve achieved several mobile-industry firsts, including the first ever Android smartphone, the HTC Dream, also known as the T-Mobile G1 (I loved mine!); as well as the Nexus One in 2010, the Nexus 9 tablet in 2014, and the first Pixel smartphone just last year.



Google forventes at fremvise deres nye Pixel 2 og Pixel 2 XL smartphones under næste presseevent 4 september.



