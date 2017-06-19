AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-19 10:46:18

LG G6 Plus sendes på markedet i næste måned.

Kan du godt lide LG smartphones, så kommer dette bestemt som en god nyhed. LG G6 Plus er officielt annonceret, og vil ramme markedet allerede fra næste måned.

LG har annonceret ankomsten af en ny version af deres G6 smartphone, LG G6 Plus, og den forventes at ramme markedet officielt fra næste måned.



Den nye LG G6 plus smartphone, byder denne gang på et større lager end den originale G6, og så er der blevet optimeret på lyden og nye features iflg. LG.



LG skriver følgende i en pressemeddelse:



Starting next month, LG (Electronics) is expanding the capabilities of its highly regarded LG G6 with an enhanced security option and user-friendlier features. New capabilities in the form of Face Print, Low Power Consumption and Covered Lens warning will be introduced to existing devices via a software update and included in all new LG G6 units sold. In addition to these upgrades, LG is introducing a new version of the G6, the LG G6+, featuring additional storage and premium sound.



The new LG G6+ features a generous 128GB of onboard storage and premium earphones from B&O PLAY to take full advantage of the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC featured in the smartphone. Available in Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold, the turbocharged LG G6+ comes with all the innovations of the LG G6 with the addition of wireless charging in some countries.



Der kommer en 32GB version af deres LG G6 smartphone, og gældende for begge er første release kommer i Syd Korea.



