AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-02-26 08:15:43

LG V30s ThinQ lanceret under Mobile World Congress 2018

LG har annonceret ankomst af en ny smartphone under dette års Mobile World Congress, LG V30s ThinQ, som bliver producentens første LG smartphone, som byder på LG’s nye artificial intelligence teknologi.

Med i pakken kommer altså deres LG Vision AI, som indkluderer tre nye intelligente kamera features plus deres nye Voice AI, som dermed også inddrager eksklusive stemme kommandoer til Google Assistant.



Hertil får LG V30s ThinQ en række nye opdateringer mod nuværende standard V30 smartphones. Dette inkluderer 6GB RAM og 128GB lager som standard. I rækken af nyheder frigiver LG også en LG V30S+ smartphone, som er bygget med 256GB lager.



Key specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 835 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)



Memory:

– V30S ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– V30S+ ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 256GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)



Camera:

– Rear Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 120°)

– Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°)

AI: AI CAM / QVoice / QLens / Bright Mode / AI Haptic / Google Assistant



Battery: 3300mAh



Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo



Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm



Weight: 158g



Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA



Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)



Colors: New Moroccan Blue, New Platinum Gray



Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Crystal Clear Lens / Google Daydream / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging



Du kan læse mere om LG V30s ThinQ smartphone via nedenstående link.



