PUBLISHED : 2018-10-29 10:43:55

Microsoft smartphone Xbox kontroller under udvikling

Der er ingen tvivl om gaming via vores telefoner vinder frem, og producenterne står næsten på nakken af hinden for at fremvise nye produkter til smartphone gaming.

Seneste rygter fra jungletrommerne omtaler Microsoft har en smartphone Xbox kontroller under udvikling, som skulle understøtte deres nye xCloud game streaming service

Microsoft har ikke officielt beskæftiget den nye smartphone Xbox kontroller på trods af detaljerne er fremvist via Windows Central websitet.



“As smartphones and tablets have become pervasive, so has mobile gaming. Not surprisingly, popular games for these platforms are focused on touchscreen-based interaction. However, many types of game are less well-suited to mobile devices. Despite systems like AdaptControl which can adapt to the ‘drift’ typically occurring when using virtual on-screen controls, touchbased emulations of traditional gaming controls like Dpads, buttons & joysticks are often unsatisfactory.”



“Mobile gaming devices like the Sony PlayStation Portable and Nintendo’s DS and Switch are dedicated mobile gaming platforms which overcome these limitations via physical controls. The success of the Switch is testament to the value of mobile gaming with physical controls. A number of cheaper products allow a smartphone to be clipped into or onto a modified handheld gaming controller; these include the ION iCade mobile, the GameCase, the GameVice and products from Moga. However, the fixed form of these accessories means they are bulky and inflexible.”



Priser og tilgængelighed er ukendt.

