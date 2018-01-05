AUTHOR :

OnePlus 5T Sandstone White lanceres 9 januar

Vi har testet flere OnePlus smartphones, og deriblandt OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition og OnePlus 5, og vi har kun været tilfredse med performance og telefonerne som helhed. Nu kommer den i en ny farve, Sandstone White, som nok vil friste mere hos mange end med Star Wars farveladen.

Førstnævnte OnePlus 5T frigives nu i Sandstone White, og kan fra 9 januar erhverves til en pris på £499 via deres eget website.

Med på vejen skriver OnePlus følgende:

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. Over the years, we have created a lot of history together. Sandstone is an incredibly important part of that history. Over the years, we have received more than a few cries for a true Sandstone device. With the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White we are casting a bold new light on a beloved classic. We can’t wait to get it into your hands. Thank you for 4 years of support!

You’ll be able to get your hands on the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White starting on January 9, at 10AM ET/ 10AM CET/ 10AM GMT. The OnePlus 5T Sandstone White is the most complex device we have ever built. Owing to its labor and time-intensive development, the OnePlus 5T will be available in extremely limited quantities. So, don’t miss out on this Limited Edition version of the latest OnePlus flagship.

