PUBLISHED : 2017-11-02 08:36:21

Pressemeddelse: THE RAZER PHONE

Onsdag 1 november 2017, blev Razers indtræden på smartphone platformen, og Razer Phone vil uden tvivl stikke en finger i siden på de veletablerede smartphone producenter.

I samarbejde med Razer, viderebringer vi deres pressemeddelse fra gårsdagens release af Razer Phone:

Boasting the world’s first 120 Hz UltraMotion™ screen, Dolby Atmos® audio technology and lightning-fast performance, Razer’s first Android smartphone invites users to watch, listen and play



For Release at 9 p.m. GMT on Nov. 1, 2017:

LONDON – Razer today unveiled the Razer Phone, an Android smartphone with groundbreaking audiovisual technologies and processing muscle that takes personal entertainment to the next level. The first device from Razer’s mobile division, the Razer Phone comes with a phenomenal display, cinematic audio and enough power to last a user all day, all in the palm of his or her hand.



SMOOTHER. BRIGHTER. FASTER.

The Razer Phone is equipped with the world’s first 120 Hz UltraMotion™ display that delivers the fastest refresh rates and smoothest graphics among today’s smartphones.

UltraMotion's adaptive refresh technology synchronizes the GPU and display to remove image tearing or lag while driving efficient power usage.

The 5.72-inch display - a Quad HD IGZO LCD - delivers vibrant and sharp images with a wide color gamut.



TRUE-TO-LIFE CINEMATIC AUDIO

The Razer Phone is powered by Dolby Atmos® technology to provide true cinematic audio via front-firing speakers with dual dedicated amplifiers.

A THX-certified USB-C audio adapter with a 24-bit digital audio convertor (DAC) guarantees audiophile-quality sound with one’s favorite headphones.



INSANE PERFORMANCE

The Razer Phone ensures the ultimate viewing and gaming experience with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform and a massive 8GB of RAM.

Users can fine-tune their experiences with the Razer Game Booster app, and the phone’s best-in-class thermal design reduces throttling to maximize power and performance.



POWER THAT JUST KEEPS GOING

The Razer Phone packs a large 4,000 mAh battery, one of the largest capacities found on smartphones today. This allows gamers to keep playing all day long, while Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ enables rapid charging.



AMAZING CAMERA PERFORMANCE

With dual rear 12 MP cameras, the Razer Phone gives photographers a versatile tool to create amazing images. Zooming from wide angle to telephoto is seamless with a quick pinch on the display, and the dual-tone flash ensures that subjects will always look natural.



A PREMIUM EXPERIENCE FOR POWER USERS

The Razer Phone’s sleek, 8-mm-thin aluminum body is a beauty to behold and to hold. It comes with Android Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo upgrade in spring 2018.

The device comes with Nova Launcher Prime with Google Assistant Integration. A wildly popular launcher, Nova Launcher Prime offers extreme customizability of the Android experience to suit every taste and need.



WATCH. LISTEN. PLAY.

Every feature of the Razer Phone was designed to bring users the ultimate in mobile entertainment:



Watch - Enjoy movies the way they were meant to be seen. Feast your eyes on a big screen with crisp details and the smoothest motion, complete with true-to-life vibrant colors. Add loud, riveting sound to complete the cinematic experience right in your hand.



Listen - Go ahead and turn up the volume—everything sounds amazing. Expertly tuned audio delivers all the highs and lows of your favorites tracks whether you listen through the stereo speakers or your favorite headphones. Don’t suffer in silence, there’s enough battery power to keep your tunes streaming all day long.



Play - From your everyday commute to playing in a tournament, experience buttery smooth gameplay and lightning-fast performance thanks to top-of-the-line components. Dial in your graphics to optimize your experience no matter what game you’re playing. And with a larger battery size, you can indulge in the latest games without worrying about running out of power.



“It’s common knowledge that I’m obsessed with my smartphones, I play a ton of games on them, and they’re my go-to for streaming content,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We have wanted to make a phone with gaming-level tech for years, and the Razer Phone delivers in every way we imagined.”



GAMING PARTNERSHIPS

Razer is proud to partner with the world’s top gaming companies, including Tencent® and Square Enix®, to bring the best gaming experiences to mobile and take full advantage of the Razer Phone’s extraordinary features. Mobile games are being optimized by partners for Razer Phone’s UltraMotion display with frame rates of up to 120 frames per second.

“Arena of Valor,” which Tencent is launching soon in North America, is the world’s most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). Players battling on the Razer Phone will engage in overclocked action and turbocharged team fights, thanks to the device’s powerful gaming capabilities.



"The future of gaming is rapidly expanding to mobile devices, and both Razer and Tencent are at the forefront of fast-tracking development," said Vincent Gao, global marketing director at Tencent Games. "Arena of Valor brings gamers a fast-paced, competitive experience, and the Razer phone was built to handle the visuals, sound and quick-reflex mechanics of the game. This partnership sets the standard for the next generation of mobile screen play."



OTHER GAMING PARTNERSHIPS

• “Final Fantasy® XV Pocket Edition” from Square Enix

• “Gear.Club” from Eden Games

• “Lineage 2: Revolution” from Netmarble Games Corporation

• “Old School RuneScape™” from Jagex Limited

• “RuneScape™” from Jagex Limited

• “Shadowgun Legends™” from Madfinger Games

• “Tekken™” from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe

• “Titanfall™: Assault” from NEXON Co., Ltd. and Particle City, Inc.

• “World of Tanks Blitz” from Wargaming Group Limited



RAZER THEME STORE

The Razer Theme Store allows gamers to customize their phone, changing wallpapers, icon packs and colors throughout the phone. It includes custom ringtones by Razer DJs and custom wallpapers inspired by the world’s top gaming titles, such as “Shadowgun Legends™”.



THREE AS EXCLUSIVE EUROPEAN CARRIER

In Europe, Razer has exclusively partnered with Three to be its launch carrier in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and Sweden.



Dave Dyson, CEO at Three UK, said: “My ambition is always to innovate in ways that deliver better experiences for our customers and a partnership with Razer is a perfect fit. Razer has produced something that is a step ahead of any other mobile gaming deviceand I am delighted to be able to make this exclusive experience available to Three’s customers.”

Susan Buttsworth, CEO at Three’s international opportunities development division at CK Hutchison, said: “The launch of Razer Phone with Three marks another step in growing our Group strategic partnership with Razer and our position in the wider mobile gaming space. Not only is the device fine-tuned for gamers but it will also be of appeal to customers looking for a best of breed entertainment device, thanks to its stunning display and great audio quality. We look forward to a deeper co-operation with Razer, and will continue to bring to the Three customer base the most new and exciting products, services and digital experience.”



RAZER PHONE SPECIAL EDITION

1,337 sets of the Razer Phone Special Edition with Razer’s iconic green triple-headed snake logo will be available from Three stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, at Razer Store in San Francisco, and online in the USA and Canada via Razerzone.com.

The standard edition of the Razer Phone features a chrome triple-headed snake logo.



PRICING

Recommended Retail Pricing: US$699.99 / €749.99 / £699.99



AVAILABILITY

Three Europe: United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and Sweden.

Razerzone.com: North America, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden.



The Razer Phone will also be available on Amazon.com and at selected Microsoft Store locations in the USA.



From November 1, 2017, 9 p.m. GMT, pre-orders will begin at Three outlets and on the Three website. The Razer Phone can also be reserved on Razerzone.com in launch countries. The Razer Phone will go on sale in launch countries from November 17, 2017.







***





ABOUT RAZER



Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.



The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.



Razer’s award-winning hardware ranges from high-performance gaming peripherals (for the PC and console platforms) to the Razer Blade gaming laptops. Razer’s software platform, with over 35 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.



The company has a global footprint with nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China.



Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer is backed by institutional investors including IDG-Accel, Intel Capital and Horizons Ventures.



ABOUT THREE



Three UK is a mobile communications company focused on making the industry better for everyone. We want to give customers a quality, reliable experience and address the industry issues that frustrate them. We continue to look at ways of improving the services we offer our customers. Three UK carries 36 percent of the UK’s mobile data traffic. Our network covers 98 percent of the UK population.



Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. Three UK employs more than 4,400 people across its offices in Maidenhead, Glasgow and Reading and its 324 retail stores.



For more information, visit www.three.co.uk.



ABOUT TENCENT GAMES

Tencent Games is the world’s largest gaming company by operating revenue. As the world-class gaming division of Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 700), the company develops and publishes AAA products for a global audience on today’s most popular platforms. With stakes in Epic Games, Supercell, and Riot, Tencent publishes popular western titles like League of Legends in the Chinese market. Tencent Games is dedicated to creating interactive entertainment experiences that are high in quality, engaging, and fun for a variety of audiences across a multitude of online game products. The company is based in Shenzhen, China and Palo Alto, California.

Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 700) is a leading provider of Internet value added services. The company's landmark chat platform, WeChat, is used by nearly a billion people.







RAZER PHONE - TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS



Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform

System Memory 8 GB dual channel (LPDDR4, 1600 MHz)

Storage Internal: 64 GB UFS

External: microSD (class 10, 2 TB max.)

Display 5.72-in. IGZO LCD 1440 x 2560

120 Hz, Wide Color Gamut (WCG)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Cameras 12 MP AF f1.75 wide

12 MP AF f2.6 zoom

Dual PDAF

Dual tone, dual LED flash

Front Camera 8 MP FF f2.0

Sound Stereo front-facing speakers

Dual amplifiers

Audio adapter with THX-certified DAC

Power 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery

Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+

Wireless 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Bands GSM: Quad-band GSM UMTS: B1/2/3/4/5/8

LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66

TDD LTE: B38/39/40/41 TD-SCDMA: B34/39

Size 158.5 mm x 77.7 mm x 8 mm

6.24 in. x 3.06 in. x 0.31 in.

197 g

Android Version Nougat 7.1.1





RAZER PHONE GAMING PARTNERSHIPS



“Arena of Valor,” which Tencent is launching soon in North America, is the world’s most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). Players battling on the Razer Phone will engage in overclocked action and turbocharged team fights, thanks to the device’s powerful gaming capabilities.



“Final Fantasy® XV Pocket Edition” from Square Enix, featuring an adorable art style and casual touch controls fully optimized for mobile devices, explore the world of the 15th “FINAL FANTASY” in the palm of your hand.



“Gear.Club” from Eden Games, packing a true car world in your pocket. This beautiful 3D racing game offers a realistic driving experience, with fully simulated engines, powertrains, suspensions and aerodynamics.



“Lineage 2: Revolution” from Netmarble Games Corporation, a groundbreaking mobile MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) that is redefining what’s possible on mobile devices. The game stays true to its PC roots as it displays a stunning open world powered by Unreal Engine 4, raid contents, 200-player castle siege battles, and real-time player-vs-player combat on a massive scale



“Old School RuneScape™” from Jagex Limited embraces its nostalgic heritage and offers an authentic and honest experience in which the players control the direction of the game in continuous democratic polls. The highly challenging gameplay elements have given Old School RuneScape a unique position within the field of competitive gaming.



“RuneScape™” from Jagex Limited, which invites users to step into a medieval fantasy world that’s packed with epic adventures, fascinating characters and a passionate community that helps to mold the game itself. Unashamedly British in humor, “RuneScape” embraces an unconventional world where you’re free to play and explore the way you want to.



“Shadowgun Legends™” from Madfinger Games, a feature packed RPG shooter with epic single player campaign, challenging coop and competitive PvP. All of that with stunning visuals that are going to push the boundaries of what is possible to achieve on a mobile device.



“Tekken™” from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, where the player will be able to collect over characters with unique fighting styles, upgrade and unlock unique special moves for each fighter, create his own personal style and adapt it depending on the opponent, and access to challenging game modes like: Story Mode, Dojo Challenge, Live events and an incredible on the go experience.



“Titanfall™: Assault” from NEXON Co., Ltd. and Particle City, Inc., a new mobile RTS that redefines the genre with fast-paced action and intense PvP battles. Set in the extended universe of the best-selling Titanfall franchise, players will build and use a deck of virtual cards to deploy agile Pilots, towering Titans and tactical Burn Cards in fast-paced synchronous multiplayer battles.



“World of Tanks Blitz” from Wargaming Group Limited, a free-to-play team-based MMO action game dedicated to fierce tank combat. With an impressive roster of over 250 iconic armored vehicles, stunning graphics, intuitive touch-screen controls for tablets and phones, as well as keyboard and mouse support for the PC version, “World of Tanks Blitz” makes it easy to jump into short, action-packed 7-vs-7 tank battles no matter where you are.











