Qualcomm vil banne Apples iPhone import i USA

Står det til Qualcomm, som bliver al iPhone import til USA bannet. Det skydes Qualcomm beskylder Apple for at have brudt op imod 6 patenter, som Qualcomm har rettighederne på

På nuværende tidspunkt, har Qualcomm og Apple en igangværende disputs kørende omkring royalties, og nu tyder alt på Qualcomm har i sinde at få Apples iPhone import bannet i USA.



Qualcomm har indgivet en klage til Federal Trade Commission i USA, hvori de hævder Apple og deres iPhone bryder mindst 6 vigtige patenter, som Qualcomm har ejerskabet på.



“Qualcomm’s inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. “The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm’s technology while refusing to pay for it. These lawsuits seek to stop Apple’s infringement of six of our patented technologies”.



“The six patents, U.S. Patent No. 8,633,936, U.S. Patent No. 8,698,558, U.S. Patent No. 8,487,658, U.S. Patent No. 8,838,949, U.S. Patent No. 9,535,490, and U.S. Patent No. 9,608,675 enable high performance in a smartphone while extending battery life. Each of the patents does so in a different way for different popular smartphone features; https://www.qualcomm.com/iphone-infographic While the technologies covered by the patents are central to the performance of the iPhone, the six asserted patents are not essential to practice any standards in a mobile device or subject to a commitment to offer to license such patents”.



Der er ingen officielle kommentarer kommet fra Apple.



