AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-24 12:02:31

Så lidt koster det at fremstille en Samsung Galaxy S8

Hvor meget koster det at producer en Samsung Galaxy S8. Regnestykket er kommet frem i lyset gennem informationer hos IHS Markit

Hvor meget koster det at producer en Samsung Galaxy S8. Regnestykket er kommet frem i lyset gennem informationer hos IHS Markit, og rent faktisk er vi helt nede på $301.60 for at fremstille den nye Samsung Galaxy S8. Produktionsprisen er $43 højere end prisen på dens forgænger Samsung Galaxy S7.



“The higher total BOM costs for the Galaxy S8 seem to be part of a trend that reflects something of an arms race in features among Apple, Samsung and other phone manufacturers, as they all try to add new and distinguishing hardware features,” said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director of cost benchmarking services for IHS Markit. “While there are new non-hardware features in the Galaxy S8, such as a virtual assistant called Bixby, from a teardown perspective the hardware in the Galaxy S8 and that of the forthcoming new iPhone is expected to be very similar.”



Læs mere HER

Image credit: Samsung



Credit: Business Wire



