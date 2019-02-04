AUTHOR :

Så smukt præsenterer Samsung deres kommende foldbare smartphone

Forud for MWC 2019, gør Samsung alt de kan for at tiltrække opmærksomhed, og det er især deres foldbare smartphone og Galaxy S10 fokus er centeret på.

Den nye Samsung video dukkede i sidste uge op på flere udenlandske medier, og nu er selvsamme officielt frigivet. Her fremvises den foldbare Samsung telefon tilsat godt med eyecandy sammen med flere andre produkter.



Samsung fortæller:



“In the spirit of this approach, Samsung is launching its own brand campaign to kick off a year that will both celebrate the 10th anniversary of Galaxy smartphones and set the foundation for the next decade of new, innovative and groundbreaking products.



The campaign flips the carefree lyrics of the classic song on its head by juxtaposing them with Samsung’s bold leadership stance: What we create today empowers you to create the future. The campaign builds on Samsung’s “Do What You Can’t” philosophy in a video that highlights potential breakthrough technologies – including seamless multi-device experiences, artificial intelligence, and radical new displays – and teases Samsung’s 5G products and foldable display technology to be launched later this year”



Samsungs nye foldbare sammen med Galaxy S10 smartphones, bliver officielt præsenteret under MWC 2019 senere i indeværende måned.

