AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-15 10:31:08

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 lanceret globalt

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 lanceret globalt, og i første omgang handler det om 42 lande, som Samsung de kommende uger vil udvide med flere.

Samsung har nu annonceret lanceringen af Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphonen globalt, og derfor er Galaxy Note 8 tilgængelig i 42 lande, og heriblandt USA, Canada, Europa, Singapore, Korea m.v. og Samsung vil nå ud til mange flere end de første 42 lande i de kommende uger.



Samsung skriver selv:



Samsung Electronics today announced the commercial launch of the Galaxy Note8 to select markets around the world. The flagship smartphone is initially available in 42 countries including the US, Canada, Singapore, Korea and major European markets, and will continue rolling out to additional markets in the weeks ahead.



Equipped with a large, bezel-less Infinity Display, the Galaxy Note8 lets users see and do more, from watching their favorite TV show in HDR to multitasking more efficiently. Expanded screen space means they also have more room to write, draw and color with the enhanced S Pen, which offers new features like Live Message and improved Screen off memo functionality.



Du kan læse mere om den nye Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone HER



Læs flere nyheder om smartphones HER



