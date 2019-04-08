AUTHOR :

Apex Legends cheaters hardware bannes

Cheaters og hackere er et stort problem i hvert online spil, og ikke alle udviklere ved, hvordan man håndterer problemet korrekt. Dette er ikke tilfældet for Respawn, som går i ekstremerne for at holde Apex Legends så clean som muligt.



Ifølge wn tråd på reddit bliver de, der bliver fanget i at cheate i battle royale spillet, bannet på deres hardware (MAC adresse), og ikke efterfølgende have mulighed for spille spillet med en anden konto efter at være blevet opdaget.



I sidste uge frigav udviklerne bag en ny Apex Legends opdatering til alle understøttet platforme, som inkluderede nedenstående:



Quality Of Life

Added the ability to party up with the last squad you played with. After the match you will see buttons in the lobby that display the last two people you played with and can invite them to your squad.



- Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.

- Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.

- When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.

- Made small improvements to the UI for customizing Legends.

- Added option to turn off lighting on compatible hardware (for example, Razer Chroma devices) in the Mouse/Keyboard settings.

- Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to running out of memory and - - - CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.

- Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.

- Stability fixes to all platforms.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.

- Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.

- Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.

- Jump Pad Phase Walk Interactions

- Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using Into the Void ability

Kilde & Billeder

Reddit



