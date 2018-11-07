AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-11-07 12:21:24

Ark Survival Evolved Extinction expansion tilgængelig til PC

ARK Survival Evolved expansion Extinction er nu gjort tilgængelig til PC via Steam, og senere føjes PlayStation 4 og Xbox One til fra 13 november 2018.

Nedenstående ARK: Extinction expansion launch trailer gennemgår hvad vi kan forvente af den nye udvidelse til Ark Survival Evolved. Frigivelsen kommer som en udvidelse fra seneste Scorched Earth og Aberration.

Ark Survival Evolved



”Extinction adds a new map, mechanics, and new tameable critters”



Studio Wildcard fortæller:



“As Element runs rampant across Earth, corrupting and mutating all that it touches, Survivors must be prepared for the unique challenges fuelled from these cataclysmic events. Engage in epic battles of titanic proportions when encountering the colossal Titans that rule this hostile planet as the ultimate apex predator.”



“Finish your journey through the worlds of ARK in ‘Extinction’, where the story began and ends: on Earth itself! An Element-infested, ravaged planet filled with fantastical creatures both organic & technological, Earth holds both the secrets of the past and the keys to its salvation. As a veteran Survivor who has conquered all previous obstacles, your ultimate challenge awaits: can you defeat the gigantic roaming Titans which dominate the planet, and complete the ARK cycle to save Earth’s future?”



