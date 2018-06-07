AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-07 13:03:11

Ark Survival Evolved Mobile Edition frigives 14 juni 2018

Endnu et populært spil releases til mobile enheder, og denne gang handler det om multiplayer spillet ARK Survival Evolved i en mobile edition.

Fra næste uge bliver det muligt at hygge sig med ARK Survival Evolved på Android og iOS enheder. Nedenstående teaser trailer er lagt ved pressemeddelsen

– 80+ Dinosaurs: Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground.



– Discover: Explore a massive living and breathing prehistoric landscape as you find the means to survive, thrive, and escape on the Ark.



– Craft and Build: Using any means necessary to survive, craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities.



– Survive Alone or With Others: Group up with, or prey on, hundreds of other players in a large-scale online world or choose to go it alone in single-player mode.



– Join a Tribe: The ‘Tribe’ system encourages cooperation, by supporting dynamic parties to share resources, XP, and re-spawn points.

“Dive into the ultimate dino-adventure with ARK: Survival Evolved right from your mobile device! This on-the-go version of ARK features a massive game world combined with 80+ unique dinosaurs and primal creatures for you to capture and tame – making for a survival experience bar-none. Meet up with other players and friends in this Jurassic-era world, to form tribes and work together to build colonies of survivors.

Designed and developed by War Drum Studios and based on the genre-defining adventure from PC and console, ARK: Survival Evolved challenges you to survive and thrive on a mysterious island, where you start out alone and unarmed. Gather resources and craft tools to build shelter and hunt. Expand your domain while capturing and taming dinosaurs to do your bidding. Make new friends online, form tribes, and build mighty structures to defend against man and mega-predators alike”



