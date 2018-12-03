AUTHOR :

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC Legacy of the First Blade frigives i morgen

Er du bidt af Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, kan vi glæde dig med at fortælle Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC Legacy of the First Blade frigives i morgen.

Kilden er Eurogamer, som i samme omgang har fremvist en video, der gennemgår alt du behøver vide om den kommende Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade DLC.

Den første episode af Legacy of the First Blade frigives til PS4, Xbox og PC fra 4 december 2018.



”Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC episode continues the odyssey of Alexios or Kassandra by introducing Darius, the first recorded wielder of a Hidden Blade and legendary assassin of the Persian king Xerxes”



“Your enemies in Legacy of the First Blade are a new branch of the Order of Ancients – the proto-Templar team which troubled Bayek in Origins. This lot are the Persian branch, pissed off at Darius because of his Xerxes neck stab, and similarly murderous to Kassandra because of her growing reputation as a super powerful mercenary.”



“Odyssey has made Kassandra’s bloodline a major part of its story, and it’s here we get a new, if pejorative, name for her and others like her. Tainted Ones are individuals like the Eagle Bearer who have First Civilisation ancestry (and who can therefore fill out that lovely skilltree with godlike abilities).



The Order of Ancients is here to restore order, the usual Templar stuff, by offing Kassandra and making sure she doesn’t get too big for her boots. The main antagonist you’ll meet in Hunted has killed a few Tainted Ones already, he’ll tell you, and there are many others out there. It leaves me wondering if this is a tease to meet others down the line”

