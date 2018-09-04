AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-04 14:31:24

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass gratis fra 11 – 18 september

Battlefield 1 spillere, som ikke allerede har har mulighed for nye DLC pakker, som følger med premium pass til Battlefield 1 spillet, an nu glæde sig over en lille gave fra DICE. Et nyt ”special offer” fra DICE tilbyder nemlig Premium Pass gratis fra 11 – 18 september 2018.

Battlefield 1 spillere, som ikke allerede har har mulighed for nye DLC pakker, som følger med premium pass til Battlefield 1 spillet, an nu glæde sig over en lille gave fra DICE. Et nyt ”special offer” fra DICE tilbyder nemlig Premium Pass gratis fra 11 – 18 september 2018.



”Players will be able to claim a Battlefield 1 premium pass and download all the content applicable to the Battlefield 1 game for you to enjoy permanently. The significant three special offer has been created to celebrate the close of Battlefield 5’s open beta”



Battlefield 5 frigives officielt d. 20. november 2018 til Xbox One, PlayStation 4 og PC.



“Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield™ V as the series goes back to its roots with a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Lead your squad to victory in all-new multiplayer experiences like the multi-map Grand Operations. Fight across the globe in the single-player War Stories campaign. Assemble your Company of customized soldiers, weapons, and vehicles – then take them on an expanding journey through Tides of War. This is the most intense, immersive, and innovative Battlefield yet. You will never be the same.”

Læs mere HER



