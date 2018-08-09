AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-09 19:55:02

Battlefield 5 – anden omgang af closed alpha begynder 14 august

Godt nyt til at Battlefield 5 hungrende sjæle. Anden runde af closed alpha begynder 14 august, men holdes kun åbent i en begrænset periode.

Godt nyt til at Battlefield 5 hungrende sjæle. Anden runde af closed alpha begynder 14 august, men holdes kun åbent i en begrænset periode.



Udmeldingen kommer direkte fra DICE og Electronic Arts:



”DICE and Electronic Arts are happy to announce that the second closed alpha testing for Battlefield 5 will begin on August 14th. The second Closed Alpha is built directly from the first Closed Alpha and it will not contain any changes to the available maps, modes, weapons and vehicles”



Vi har ikke kunne finde tidshorisonten for hvornår anden omgang af closed alpha slutter.

Læs mere HER



