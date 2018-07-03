AUTHOR :

Battlefield 5 hands on og førstehåndsindtryk

Folkene hos Digital Foundry og Eurogamer, har sammensat en hands on og førstehåndsindtryk af det kommende Battlefield 5. Der er tale om en ny 15 minutters gennemgang, så vi kan få et indblik i hvad vi har i vente i Battlefield 5.

Battlefield 5 er bygget op omkring en Frostbite engine, og får release fra 19 oktober 2018 til PC, PlayStation 4 samt Xbox One. Battlefield V inkluderer single player og multiplayer modes.



“Battlefield V will focus extensively on party-based features and mechanics, scarcity of resources, and removing “abstractions” from game mechanics to increase realism. There will be an expanded focus on player customisation through the new Company system, where players will be able to create multiple characters with various cosmetic and weapon options”



“Alex takes a look at the beautiful Battlefield 5 closed alpha, running on PC. Check out the Frostbite engine upgrades, the new destruction model and how the alpha currently runs on mainstream favourites GTX 1060 and RX 580!”



