PUBLISHED : 2019-03-22 12:12:28

Battlefield V Firestorm gameplay trailer

EA and DICE har frigivet en ny Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale gameplay video, og giver et nyt indblik I hvad vi har i vente. Battlefield V Firestorm lanceres officielt 25 marts 2019, og bliver en gratis opdatering til alle Battlefield V spillere.

Firestorm Battle Royale, der kommer til Battlefield V, bliver udkæmpet over land, hav og luft på det største Battlefield map nogensinde. Her kan du enten gruppere sammen med venner eller spille solo.



Features i Firestorm inkluderer:



– Battlefield Core Gameplay: Firestorm comes with Battlefield V’s core gunplay and destruction intact. But expect surprising changes that’ll shake-up battle royale as you know it.

– Halvøy: This snow-covered peninsula draws the best soldiers into combat on the biggest Battlefield map ever.

– Objectives: Play as a squad to secure Re-supply Points and Vehicle Lockups that are strewn across the map for a chance at wielding vehicles and gear from Firestorm’s most valuable stockpiles.

– Combat Vehicles: Command an armory of devastating vehicles over land, air, and sea – including five new vehicles for Firestorm. If you want the power, you’ll have to take the risk and challenge other squads to be the first to unlock the best combat vehicles from Objectives.

– Reinforcements: Part of Firestorm’s rare loot, call down Reinforcements like the V-1 Rocket, artillery strikes, and combat vehicles to wreak havoc on the battlefield. On the flipside, order supply drops to aid your squad in an instant.

– Destruction: Firestorm brings true Battlefield destruction to the battle royale genre, making for unparalleled moments and unique tactical opportunities. No more camping in buildings when a V-1 rocket can blow your house in.



For at få alle detaljer med på det nye Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale spil, kan du klikke HER

