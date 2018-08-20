AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-20 20:40:03

Battlefield V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider og 19 andre spil understøtter Raytracing via NVIDIA RTX

Under Gamescom 2018 keynote, har NVIDIA fritlagt en liste med spil, som får understøttelse af NVIDIA RTX teknologien, og så ifølge mange medier, bliver et afgørende move for at få kunderne til at købe deres nye RTX grafikkort.



Blandt de mange spil, finder vi Shadow of the Tomb Raider med release 14 september og Battlefield V med release 19 oktober.



DICE tekniske direktør, Christian Holmquist, skriver følgende i en pressemeddelse:



”It’s always been important to us as a studio to stay one step ahead as we look to increase the graphical fidelity in games. With this new NVIDIA RTX platform, more detail than ever before can now be seen on the battlefield, from recognizing the flash of a muzzle being reflected off a car to spotting the detailed reflection of a devastated facade in a splash of water on the ground. Things in the environment will feel more lifelike and real and all-out war will never look the same”



NVIDIAS egen Tony Tamasi, Senior Vice of Content and Technology, forklarer:



”We’ve been close partners with DICE for many years and we’ve spent much of the last year deeply embedded with their team in Stockholm to bring this vision to life. With the help of NVIDIA RTX, DICE is creating a revolutionary moment for computer graphics in Battlefield V, as ray tracing has been used in film for years and has long been considered the Holy Grail for real-time rendering in games”



På listen af nuværende og kommende spil, finder vi andre fede titler, som nedenstående billeder viser.



Final Fantasy XV, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, ARK: Survival Evolved og Remedy’s kommende Control.



