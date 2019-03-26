AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-03-26 12:27:48

Bethesda fejrer 25-årsdagen for Elder Scrolls franchisen ved at gøre spillet gratis

Hvis du aldrig har spillet Elder Scrolls III spillet, og haft udgiften som en undskyldning, fjerner Bethesda dine dårlige argumenter ved at gøre spillet gratis for at fejre 25-årsdagen for Elder Scrolls franchisen.

Det eneste du rent praktisk skal gøre, er at logge ind på din Bethesda konto og indtaste koden: TES25TH-MORROWIND



Skulle du ligeledes ikke have en Bethesda account, kan du oprette en gratis via Bethesda.net sitet.



– Celebrate this amazing anniversary with us by unleashing dragons upon Elsweyr! Begin your journey to the Khajiiti homeland with the ESO: Elsweyr Prologue – available now to all ESO players.



– Don’t own ESO? From March 28 to April 3, you can play The Elder Scrolls Online FREE on all platforms. Because the Free Play Event includes access to the base game, this means that as a free play player, you can check out the Elsweyr Prologue.



– Skyrim: Special Edition has new content in the Creation Club store to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, including a free Nordic Jewelry creation and our biggest bundle of TES artifacts to-date!

– The Elder Scrolls Legends is celebrating The Elder Scrolls 25th Anniversary with a special gift and offers for all players! Log in now and check the store – available for a limited time only:

– 25th Anniversary Gift: Limited 25th Anniversary Card Back and 3 Card Packs

– 25th Anniversary Bundle: 25 Core Packs and 1 Core Legendary Pack

– 25th Anniversary Mega Pack: 75 Card Packs, 2 Premium Core Legendary Packs, and 5 Core Legendary Pack



Kilde & Billeder:

Bethesda



