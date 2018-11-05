AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-11-05 14:13:00

Blizzard annoncerer nyt Diablo Immortal mobile game, og modtager massiv shitstorm fra fans verden over

Under dette års Blizzcon event, annoncerede Blizzard Entertainment deres nye mobile spil, Diablo Immortal, som ret uventet gav en massiv shitshorm retur. Fans havde forventet en Diablo 4 lancering, og i stedet vælger Blizzard Entertainment frigivelse af en mobil version af Diablo.

“Diablo Immortal is a mobile Massively Multiplayer Online Action RPG (MMOARPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment in partnership with NetEase, coming exclusively to Android, iPhone and iPad.”



Sagt med andre ord, Diablo Immortal lanceres ikke til PC.



Nedenstående videoer forklarer lidt af ramaskriget over Diablo Immortal mobile game fra fans:

"Diablo Immortal is being designed from the ground-up to give you an authentic Diablo experience on touch-screen devices and the story of Diablo Immortal is set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III"

“The Worldstone lies shattered, yet great power remains within its corrupted fragments. Power that Diablo’s minions hope to harness to bring about the return of the Lord of Terror. The Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and mankind is left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. Fragments of the corrupted Worldstone taint the land, bringing forth ancient evils who are looking to harvest the stone’s power and use it to control humanity.”

“From the peaceful town of Wortham, to the jungle island of Bilefen and the ancient Library of Zoltun Kulle, each zone in Diablo Immortal has new challenges to master and familiar faces to see. Will you choose to help Valla and her teacher in the Shassar Sea, or delve the tomb of Fahir, an ancient disciple of Akarat? Or storm the Countess’ Forgotten Tower and stop her dark reign once more? The possibilities are many. The choices are yours.”

– Experience the world of Sanctuary in a persistent, always-online adventure anywhere, anytime.

– Join a worldwide community as you battle side by side to vanquish ancient evils, explore perilous dungeons, and of course, get legendary loot.

