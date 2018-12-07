AUTHOR :

CS:GO Battle Royale mode officielt annonceret af Valve

Vi skrev i indeværende uge en nyhed om CS:GO Battle Royale mode på vej i ny opdatering, og nu er der så officielt kommet et udspil fra Valve.

Valve har annonceret et nyt CS:GO Battle Royale mode, som tillader 16 single players og 18 players i duo eller triples at kæmpe i et nyt Battle Royale mode Entitled Danger Zone. Det nye CS:GO Battle Royale mode byder på samme våben konfiguration, som vi kender det fra nuværende CS:GO. Denne nye form for kampe varer dog ca. 10 minutter pr. kamp.

Valve præsenterer det nye CS:GO Battle Royale mode som følgende:



“All players who played CS:GO before today’s update will receive a commemorative Loyalty Badge they can display on their profile. You were there from the beginning, so show it off! Additionally, all existing CS:GO players have had their accounts upgraded to Prime Status"



– Each player carries an upgradeable special tablet device (on Tab) for tracking other players and accessing a limited buy menu



– You start with just a knife—aerial delivery drones ferry purchased weapons and equipment directly to your position



– Each player publicly claims a landing zone before rappelling into the match



– Cash can be found in the environment and you can also bring hostages to rescue zones



– There’s currently one map, called Blacksite – it’s small by Battle Royale standards, but big for Counter-Strike



– The map is divided into hexagonal zones, which are randomly, occasionally bombarded by an airstrike



– Ammo is scarce: even purchased weapons are handed to you with almost no ammo in them



– Your weapon skins from the base game are carried into Danger Zone



“Introducing Danger Zone — a fast-paced battle royale game mode built on CS:GO’s tactical gameplay where players use their wits, skill, and resources to fight to the finish. Play solo, or work together as a squad of two or three! As before, Prime Status matches you with other Prime Status players. Additionally, your Prime Status will give you access to the new Souvenir MP5-SD | Lab Rats (available by earning XP while playing Danger Zone matches) and the all new Danger Zone Case.”



Sammen med Battle Royale mode, har Valve også introduceret Danger Zone Case, som indeholder 17 community-designet våben skins samt Horizon knive som ”rare special items”.



Du kan læse den officielle annoncering HER

