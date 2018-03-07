AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-03-07 09:36:26

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 PC opdatering frigivet, nyt game mode og nyt map

Treyarch har lanceret en ny Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 opdatering, som ifølge release notes, bringer et nyt game mode med sig sammen med et nyt map, Redwood Snow.

Hertil kommer vanen tro en række bugfixes, sikkerhedsrettelser sammen med en generel performance optimering af Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.



Sammen med release af Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 opdatering forklarer Treyarch:



“At the start of a match, one player is randomly chosen as the first infected whose goal is to infect the other players. Once downed, players respawn as infected, slowly increasing the size of the horde. Infect all players, or survive until time runs out to win.”



Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 opdatering, bliver auto-downloadet via Steam.



Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Update 26 Release Notes



General perforance updates.



Updated security.



MULTIPLAYER

Infected (New Game Mode)



At the start of a match, one player is randomly chosen as the first infected whose goal is to infect the other players. Once downed, players respawn as infected, slowly increasing the size of the horde. Infect all players, or survive until time runs out to win.



Redwood Snow (New Map)



Enter the snowcapped landscape of Redwood Snow to experience something colder from the map you know and love.



