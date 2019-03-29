AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-03-29 11:28:16

Conan Unconquered real time strategispil frigives 30 maj 2019

Conan Unconquered er et nyt real-time strategi spil baseret på Conan universe tog udviklet af Petroglyph Games.

Conan bliver officielt lanceret til PC og et par måneder, 30 maj 2019. Petroglyph Games har netop frigivet en teaser trailer, som viser hvad vi kan forvente af Conan Unconquered.



Holdet bag har tidligere arbejdet med strategispil som Command & Conquer Star Wars: Empire at War, on Grey Goo og Forged Battalion.



Conan Unconquered er tilgængelig som preorder – både som standard og deluxe edition. Deluxe Edition inkluderer basis spillet og Kalanthes, en in-game hero enhed med fokus på spell-casting, Mystery in-game hero, Digital game soundtrack og en eksklusiv Conan Unconquered eBook af Scott Oden, baseret på den originale Conan short story, Black Colossus.



Conan Unconquered kan spilles som singleplayer eller cooperative.



Petroglyph Games fortæller:



“Conan Unconquered is a real-time survival strategy game set in the barbaric world of Conan the Barbarian where you must build your stronghold and assemble an unconquerable army to survive the savage hordes of Hyboria. Manage resources such as food, gold, wood, and iron to fuel your expanding stronghold. Construct a variety of different buildings from housing to temples and military barracks. Build defensive walls around your stronghold and equip them with traps such as oil cauldrons to keep attackers at bay.



Battle wave after wave of increasingly more difficult enemies coming to destroy your stronghold, from lowly footmen to experienced elites and mighty siege weapons. Giant snakes and scorpions, spearmen, necromancers, and flying demons will arrive in vast numbers to see your home burn to the ground.”



Kilde & Billeder

conanunconquered







