AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-11-22 09:08:25

DICE sætter ord på kommende real-time ray tracing RTX optimering af Battlefield 5

I et interview med Eurogamer, er EA DICE’s rendering engineer Yasin Uludag, gået i dybden med kommende optimeringspatch til Battlefield 5’s real-time ray tracing RTX effekter.

I et interview med Eurogamer, er EA DICE’s rendering engineer Yasin Uludag, gået i dybden med kommende optimeringspatch til Battlefield 5’s real-time ray tracing RTX effekter.

Læs vores test af Battlefield V HER



Såvel kunder og medier, har ytret skuffelse over RTX effekterne i BF V med de nye nVidia RTX grafikkort, og ifølge Yasin, vil den nye optimeringspatch give markant forbedring af RTX effekterne. Patchen udvikles af både DICE og Nvidia, og kommer ligeledes til at optimere den generelle performance forklarede Yasin Uludag til Eurogamer.



“One of the optimisations that is built into the BVHs are our use of “overlapped” compute – multiple compute shaders running in parallel. This is not the same thing as async compute or simultaneous compute. It just means you can run multiple compute shaders in parallel. However, there is an implicit barrier injected by the driver that prevents these shaders running in parallel when we record our command lists in parallel for BVH building. This will be fixed in the future and we can expect quite a bit of performance here since it removes sync points and wait-for-idles on the GPU.”



”We also plan on running BVH building using simultaneous compute during the G-Buffer generation phase, allowing ray tracing to start much earlier in the frame, and the G-Buffer pass. Moreover, the team will introduce a hybrid ray trace/ray march system (that was almost available to be included in the initial version of BF5’s RTX tech)”



“This hybrid ray marcher creates a mip map on the entire depth buffer using a MIN filter. This means that every level takes the closest depth in 2×2 regions and keeps going all the way to the lowest mip map. Because this uses a so-called min filter, you know you can skip an entire region on the screen while traversing.



With this, ray binning then accelerates the hybrid ray traverser tremendously because rays are fetched from the same pixels down the same mip map thereby having super efficient cache utilisation. If your ray gets stuck behind objects as you find in classic screen-space reflections, this system then promotes the ray to become a ray trace/world space ray and continue from the failure point. We also get quality wins here as decals and grass strands will now be in reflections.”



Sidst men ikke mindst, er der brugt tid på at optimere hastigheden på Denoiser, filtre m.v., så de er bedre optimeret mod ray tracing implemteringen.



Det kunne dermed tyde på NVIDIA og DICE har meget i støbeskeen mht. real-time ray tracing effekterne. Vi håber RTX 2080 Ti bliver i stand til at holde en konstant 60fps ved 1080p?

Billeder & Kilde

Eurogamer, NVIDIA, DICE



