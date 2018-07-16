AUTHOR :

DOOM Eternal gameplay frigives under Quakecon 2018

I kølvandet på annonceringen af DOOM Eternal fra Bethesda under dette års E3 2018 game konference, har iD Software og Bethesda annonceret nyt gameplay footage frigives under Quakecon 2018, som skydes i gang i næste måned.

DOOM Eternal, er den direkte arvtager fra det prisvindende og bedst sælgende DOOM reboot, som kom på markedet i 2016.



Bethesda forklarer:



”Providing fans with the ultimatecombination of speed and power with the next leap in “push-forward, first-person combat”

“As the DOOM Slayer, return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell. Set to an all-new pulse pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, fight across dimensions as you slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities. Witness the worldwide unveiling of DOOM Eternal gameplay at QuakeCon 2018 in Dallas, Texas on August 10th! The reveal will be live for attendees and livestreamed for everyone”



Nedenstående trailer viser en bid af, hvad vi har i vente med DOOM Eternal.



