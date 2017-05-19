AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-19 10:56:40

Destiny 2 Official Gameplay Trailer

Igår streamede Bungie første snas om det nye Destiny 2, som nu er tilgængelig for preorder, og som giver adgang til early beta developments. Destiny 2 udkommer 8 september.

From the makers of the acclaimed hit game Destiny, comes the much-anticipated sequel. An action shooter that takes you on an epic journey across the solar system. Pre-order and be one of the first to play the game with Early Beta Access

Experience an all new cinematic story campaign, innovative cooperative gameplay, and intense competitive multiplayer as you journey across unexplored worlds to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities.



