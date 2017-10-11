AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-11 18:09:24

Det ikoniske Counter-Strike Dust map opdateret af Valve

Er du bare en lille smule bekendt med spillet Counter-Strike, så kender du også Dust mappet. Nu er Valve klar med en beta test af Dust2

I Counter-Strike historik, er der tale om en næsten historisk ændring af den meget populære Counter-Strike Dust map, som nu er officielt lanceret – i CS:GO beta release om ikke andet.

Som navnet på mappet er navngivet, er der altså tale om en fortsættelse af den originale Dust map, som uden tvivl er et af de mest populære Counter-Strike maps overhovedet.



“Perhaps the quintessential CS:GO map, Dust II has been a classic since its original release. The map captures the essence of CS and in this new release we wanted to honor its pure form while buffing away the jagged edges. Our goals for the map updates were:



• Improve player readability throughout the map

• Refine movement around the world including cover

• Upgrade the visuals to be in line with modern maps



Dust II is now available in the beta branch and we are looking forward to your feedback. (Learn about opting into CS:GO beta here.) Below you’ll find a few highlights of what has changed. Feel free to use the sliders to track the differences”.



Læs mere via den officielle Counter-Strike blog HER



