PUBLISHED : 2018-10-16 11:52:00

Diablo III special edition Nintendo Switch

Er du til håndholdte konsoller i stil med Nintendo Switch, og på samme tid også inkarneret Diablo fan, så vil det glæde dig at vide Activision Blizzard og Nintendo har indgået samarbejde om en Diablo III special edition Nintendo Switch, som eksklusivt sælges fra GameStop.

Bundlen vil indeholde 2012 spillet samt to expansions, Rise of the Necromancer og Reaper of Souls.

Diablo III special edition Nintendo Switch konsollen holdes i et sort/grå og docken designes med et Diablo III design, en transportkasse, og de sædvanlige tilbehørsdele som Joy-Cons, grip, og HDMI kabler.



”But wait, there’s more. This third-party Nintendo cross-promotion also includes some iconic character cameos that you will not find anywhere else. These include items from The Legend of Zelda, like Ganondorf’s Transmog Armor, a companion Cucco pet, and a Golden Triforce Portrait Frame. These in-game items will only be found in the Switch version of the game of course. The game itself is a faithful port, and will hopefully be enough to hold you over until the next Diablo thing comes out”

Image kredit og Kilde

Engadget









