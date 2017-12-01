AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-01 12:17:41

Doom VFR lanceret til HTC Vive via Steam

Features of DOOM VFR include

– Experience DOOM combat and its iconic weapons and demons from an entirely new perspective

– Physically interact with the DOOM universe as you seamlessly traverse across the UAC facility and Hell using teleportation and jet-strafe movement

– Explore all-new UAC Martian research facility areas and discover the unique abilities of a cybernetic UAC security operative

Set shortly after the demonic invasion on the UAC’s Martian research facility, you are the last known human survivor – until your death. Under a top-secret UAC operational contingency protocol, your consciousness is transferred to an artificial brain matrix. Your designated purpose: restore operational stability and use any means necessary to stop the onslaught of demons. Immerse yourself in the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat and challenging puzzle-solving. Play as a cybernetic survivor who is activated by the UAC to fight the demon invasion, maintain order, and prevent catastrophic failure at the Mars facility. Lay waste to an army of demonic foes as you explore and interact with the outlandish world of DOOM from an entirely new perspective.



