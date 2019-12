AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-12 14:51:52

E3 2017 Roundup: Kommende PC spil

Nogle af titlerne er så småt lanceret, men vi har samlet et lang liste over kommende releases fra E3

Spil-messen blæser afsted i samme fart som Computex 2017, og du har meget at glæde os til, hvis du som os, er bidt af spilledjævlen!

Vi tager et kig på nogle af de spændende titler, som løbende vil ramme spil-markedet.

Agents of Mayhem

Release date: August 15, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-adventure (Saints Row-based) | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Armed With Wings: Rearmed

Release date: June 1, 2017 | Genre(s): Side-scrolling hack and slash | Coming to: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam

Ashen

Release date: TBA | Genre(s): Action-RPG | Also on: Xbox One |

Aven Colony

Release date: July 25, 2017 | Genre(s): Colony management | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Chess Ultra

Release date: June 21, 2017 | Genre(s): Chess simulation | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

Crackdown 3

Release date: November 7, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-adventure | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder: Amazon:

Dirt 4

Release date: June 6, 2017 | Genre(s): Racing | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Release date: September 15, 2017 | Genre(s): Stealth | Also on: Xbox, One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

Doom VFR

Release date: Q4 2017 | Genre(s): Virtual reality shooter | Also on: PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

Dungeon Defenders II

Release date: June 20, 2017 | Genre(s): Action tower-defense | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Release date: December 31, 2018 | Genre(s): Fighting | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon:

Elex

Release date: October 17, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-RGP | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Escapists 2

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): Prison break strategy | Also on: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Preorder: Amazon:

Extinction

Release date: Q1 2018 | Genre(s): Action | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon:

Fallout 4 VR

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): First-person shooter | Also on: Nothing | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

FIFA 18

Release date: September 29, 2017 | Genre(s): Sports (soccer/football) | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon:

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood

Release date: June 20, 2017 | Genre(s): RPG | Also on: PS4, Mac | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Fortnite

Release date: July 25, 2017 | Genre(s): Survival | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Epic Games:

Forza Motorsport 7

Release date: October 3, 2017 | Genre(s): Racing | Also on: Xbox One X| Preorder:

GTA Online: Gunrunning

Release date: June 13, 2017 | Genre(s): Online open world | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder:

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Release date: August 2017 | Genre(s): Action adventure | Also on: PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Release date: TBA | Genre(s): Action-RPG | Also on: Xbox One, PS4, Linux | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

Release date: August 2017 | Genre(s): Graphic adventure | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder:

Laser League

Release date: Steam Early Access this summer | Genre(s): Futuristic competitive sport | Also on: Nothing else yet | Preorder: Steam:

Metro: Exodus

Release date: 2018 | Genre(s): First-person shooter | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Release date: October 10, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-RPG | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Minecraft Better Together Update

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): Sandbox survival | Also on: ??? | Preorder: Amazon:

Need for Speed Payback

Release date: November 10, 2017 | Genre(s): Racing | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon:

Outcast: Second Contact

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): Open world action adventure | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Release date: ??? | Genre(s): Platform adventure | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder:

Perception

Release date: June 6, 2017 | Genre(s): First-person adventure | Also on: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Preorder: Steam:

PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): Survival shooter | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Pure Farming 2018

Release date: Early 2018 | Genre(s): Farming simulator | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder:

Quake Champions

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): First-person shooter | Also on: Nothing | Preorder:

Secret World Legends

Release date: June 26, 2017 | Genre(s): Shared-world action-RPG | Also on: ??? | Preorder: Steam:

Sea of Thieves

Release date: December 29, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-adventure | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder: Amazon:

SpellForce 3

Release date: December 2017 | Genre(s): RPG | Also on: ??? | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Release date: November 14, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-adventure | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: EA:

Strange Brigade

Release date: TBA | Genre(s): Action adventure | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

State of Decay 2

Release date: Q1/Q2 2018 | Genre(s): Survival | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder: Amazon:

Tacoma

Release date: August 2, 2017 | Genre(s): Narrative adventure | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder: Steam:

Tropico 6

Release date: 2018 | Genre(s): City management sim | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder:

The Evil Within 2

Release date: October 13, 2017 | Genre(s): Survival horror | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

The Golf Club 2

Release date: June 27, 2017 | Genre(s): Sports (golf) | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam:

The Last Night

Release date: 2018 | Genre(s): Cyperpunk adventure | Also on: Xbox One | Preorder: Steam:

Vampyr

Release date: November 2017 | Genre(s): Action-RPG | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam:

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Release date: October 27, 2017 | Genre(s): First-person shooter | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam: