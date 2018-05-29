AUTHOR :

EA bekræfter Battlefield V PC systemkrav

18 oktober 2018 er officiel releasedato for Battlefield V til PC, og for nogle dage siden kom de første systemkrav ud. Disse er nu bekræftet fra EA, og dermed kender vi nu de systemkrav som EA anbefaler til Battlefield V spillet.

“World War 2 as You’ve Never Seen It Before. Take the fight to unexpected but crucial moments of the war, as Battlefield goes back to where it all began. 64-Player Multiplayer in the Chaos of All-Out War – Lead your Company in all-out multiplayer with new experiences like the massive Grand Operations mode. Take on classic modes like Conquest or squad up with friends in the cooperative Combined Arms!

Battlefield V System Requirements :

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB

”Battlefield VIs now available to preorder and offers those that do early access to the Battlefield V Open Beta, Special Assignments, and a Special Soldier Set that can be chosen from eight available Sets in Battlefield V. As well as immediate access to five Battlefield 1 weapons. “Ready for use in Battlefield 1, unlock five of the Great War’s most modern weapons and bridge the technological gap between the two world wars”



