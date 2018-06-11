AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-11 12:15:03

Elder Scrolls Blades Mobile RPG spil annonceret af Bethesda

Elder Scrolls fans og eventyrlysten sjæle, vil glæde sig over en omgang first person action og rollespil via mobilen med ankomst af Elder Scrolls: Blades.

Blades, er et spritnyt Elder Scrolls spil, som bliver et free-to-play til iPhone iPad samt Android enheder, og der er på nuværende tidspunkt mulighed for at forud registrerer sig indtil fredag d. 15 juni 2018. Her får du mulighed for at få adgang til Elder Scrolls: Blades’ Early Access program, hvor der er chance for at få fat i eksklusive sværd, hjelme m.v.



Følg linket for at få yderlige informationer HER



“Blades contains the many hallmarks Elder Scrolls fans enjoy from the franchise – beautifully rendered, console-quality environments, powerful magic, tons of gear to collect, upgradeable skills and of course, real-time fantasy battles! Fights are settled using the touchscreen to slash your sword, deflect oncoming attacks, cast a mighty bolt of lightning and more”

“Whether you’re journeying through the single-player campaign, going for your personal best in the Abyss or striking down real-world challengers in the Arena, Blades features multiple ways to play – both in terms of your hero and your personal control preferences.

Blades supports both a two-handed landscape control scheme and a one-handed portrait setup, should you need a free hand to enjoy a cup of coffee or discreetly slay some goblins during a dull meeting. All you have to do is rotate your device!”



