AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-15 15:23:39

Første gameplay trailer frigivet til Battlerite Royale

Stunlock Studios har frigivet deres første officielle gameplay trailer til deres Battlerite Royale. Her består kombinationen af Action MOBA/Arena Brawler og en omgang epic Royale survival gameplay.

Det kommende gamemode sender 20 spillere ind i en omgang djævleø’s deathmatch, hvor man kan deltage som “Free For All” eller som en duo med et top-down perspektiv.



”Players begin the match with their Champions stripped off of their abilities so they must explore the map in order to find abilities, equipment, and a variety of exciting consumables. The goal is to fight other players, steal their loot, power up and, ultimately, be the last one standing”



Battlerite Royale frigives i fuld version i september 2018.



