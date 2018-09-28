AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-28 12:43:13

Fallout 76 officielle intro trailer frigivet af Bethesda

Spiludvikleren Bethesda har netop frigivet en ny teaser trailer til det kommende Fallout 76 multiplayer rollespil, som lanceres officielt fra 14 november 2018. Nedenstående vider giver et indblik i hvad vi kan forvente fra Fallout 76.

Spiludvikleren Bethesda har netop frigivet en ny teaser trailer til det kommende Fallout 76 multiplayer rollespil, som lanceres officielt fra 14 november 2018. Nedenstående vider giver et indblik i hvad vi kan forvente fra Fallout 76.



Fallout 76 bliver Bethesda Game Studio’ første online multiplayer spil som giver spillerne mulighed for at teame op med andre på dedikeret servere.



”The game world called “Appalachia” and is modeled after West Virginia offers players an open world four times the size of that of Fallout 4. Our new Fallout 76 will also not feature any human non-player characters (NPCs) as all surviving humans will be other multiplayer gamers”



“Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”



“Fallout 76 is a narrative prequel to previous Fallout games. It is set in an alternate version of history, and takes place in 2102, twenty-five years after a nuclear war that devastated the Earth. The player character is a resident of Vault 76, a fallout shelter that was built in West Virginia to house America’s best and brightest minds. The player character exits the Vault on “Reclamation Day” as part of a plan to re-colonise the Wasteland.”



Læs mere HER



Image credit: Bethesda



