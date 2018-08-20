AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-20 12:28:07

Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies DLC frigives 25 august

Godt nyt til Far Cry 5 fans. Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies DLC frigives 25 august. Som opfølgning på sidste Far Cry 5 DLC, som har taget os et smut forbi slagmarken i Vietnam, og senest via deres Lost on Mars DLC.

Ifølge flere udenlandske medier, bliver dette tredje og sidste DLC i rækken til Far Cry 5, og denne bliver tilgængelig fra 28 august 2018 til PlayStation 4.

Er du indehaver af Far Cry 5 Gold Edition eller the Far Cry 5 Season, kan du også få adgang til DLC til Xbox platformen.

“B-movie director Guy Marvel is destined to be the next big thing – just ask him. Join him in 7 hilarious scenarios to take on hordes and hordes of the undead. Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies is the final of three DLC packs that will be released for Far Cry 5. This pack “will pit players against hordes of the undead in a zombie-infested wasteland. The setting of the DLC takes place in another of writer-director auteur Guy Marvel’s cinematic escapades.”



Nedenstående er seneste trailer, hvor du får indblik i Far Cry 5 DLC – Dead Living Zombies.

“Team up with a friend and fight your way through ravenous zombie hordes in 7 thrilling cinematic scenarios. Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies is available on August 28th, 2018.”



