AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-25 12:41:31

Far Cry 5 Hours of Darkness, Vietnam DLC frigives 5 juni

Det super populære Far Cry 5 ikldes en ny DLC 5 juni 2018. Med navnet Hours of Darkness, Vietnam DLC, er der lagt i kakkelovnen til højspændt action i det allerede super underholdende Far Cry 5 spil.

Nedenstående teaser video, giver et indblik i hvad vi har i vente med ankomst af den nye Vietnam DLC.

“Escape from behind enemy lines in war-torn Vietnam and get your squad to the extraction zone!”

