PUBLISHED : 2018-08-30 09:37:07

Far Cry 5 Update 10 tilgængelig for download, nyt Game+ mode

Så er nyeste Far Cry 5 Update 10 tilgængelig for download, og med i opdateringen, kommer et nyt Game+ mode, som føjer IGE Scripting Tools med, nye våben, køretøjer, masker og et unikt outfit.

Sammen med Far Cry 5 Update 10, kommer en rette bugfixes, so blandt andet retter lydproblemer, forbindelsesproblemer og in-game freeze.



Som altid, vil UPLAY og Steam downloade opdateringer næste gang din klient startes.



Følgende changelog er frigivet:



Far Cry 5 Update 10 Release Notes

New Additions:

Added New Game + Mode

Added IGE Scripting Tools

Added new weapons

Added new vehicles

Added new masks

Added new special outfits



Stability & Performance

Fixed Audio issue that was causing an edge-case crash

Fixed a connection error bug when the Host of an in-game party created a private session

Fixed a freeze that would occur upon accessing the in-game party menu

Bug fix for rare stuck black screen upon Fast Travelling in Coop

Bug fix for error screen when moving an asset outside of map limits in IGE



Missions

Minor bug fix for Player inventory after some cinematics



Audio

Fixed minor audio/VO issues in Dead Living Zombies DLC

Fixed a rare audio crash



Gameplay & UI

Fixed minor player 3Cs issue



Coop

Bug fix for Coop Client spawning in the air without the parachute perk when the Host uses Air Drop to fast travel



Far Cry Arcade

Bug fix for Lost on Mars DLC weapons in Arcade

Minor bug fixes for Far Cry® Arcade menu navigation



Map Editor

Fixed the Sky Occlusion Setting that did not properly interact with the light level of the map

Removed some folders that were doubled in Lights And Effects

Bug fix for texture issues on destructible generic shapes

Bug fix for Triggers and Actions for Scripting Tool

Bug fix for map budgets carrying over to new created maps

Bug fix for assets changing upon loading the map

Added IGE Lost on Mars DLC assets

Added IGE Dead Living Zombies DLC assets

Minor bug fix on some Hours of Darkness DLC assets

Minor bug fix on decals

