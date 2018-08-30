Far Cry 5 Update 10 tilgængelig for download, nyt Game+ mode

Så er nyeste Far Cry 5 Update 10 tilgængelig for download, og med i opdateringen, kommer et nyt Game+ mode, som føjer IGE Scripting Tools med, nye våben, køretøjer, masker og et unikt outfit.
Sammen med Far Cry 5 Update 10, kommer en rette bugfixes, so blandt andet retter lydproblemer, forbindelsesproblemer og in-game freeze.
Som altid, vil UPLAY og Steam downloade opdateringer næste gang din klient startes.
Følgende changelog er frigivet:
Far Cry 5 Update 10 Release Notes
New Additions:
Added New Game + Mode
Added IGE Scripting Tools
Added new weapons
Added new vehicles
Added new masks
Added new special outfits
Stability & Performance
Fixed Audio issue that was causing an edge-case crash
Fixed a connection error bug when the Host of an in-game party created a private session
Fixed a freeze that would occur upon accessing the in-game party menu
Bug fix for rare stuck black screen upon Fast Travelling in Coop
Bug fix for error screen when moving an asset outside of map limits in IGE
Missions
Minor bug fix for Player inventory after some cinematics
Audio
Fixed minor audio/VO issues in Dead Living Zombies DLC
Fixed a rare audio crash
Gameplay & UI
Fixed minor player 3Cs issue
Coop
Bug fix for Coop Client spawning in the air without the parachute perk when the Host uses Air Drop to fast travel
Far Cry Arcade
Bug fix for Lost on Mars DLC weapons in Arcade
Minor bug fixes for Far Cry® Arcade menu navigation
Map Editor
Fixed the Sky Occlusion Setting that did not properly interact with the light level of the map
Removed some folders that were doubled in Lights And Effects
Bug fix for texture issues on destructible generic shapes
Bug fix for Triggers and Actions for Scripting Tool
Bug fix for map budgets carrying over to new created maps
Bug fix for assets changing upon loading the map
Added IGE Lost on Mars DLC assets
Added IGE Dead Living Zombies DLC assets
Minor bug fix on some Hours of Darkness DLC assets
Minor bug fix on decals
Image credit: UbiSoft