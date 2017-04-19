AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-19 20:48:37

Farvel til NES mini og goddag til Nintendo SNES Mini

Alt peger i retning af Nintendo stoppede produktionen af deres nye NES Mini til fordel for en ny Nintendo SNES Mini

Som opsamling på Nintendo kapper navlestrengen til deres vildt populære NES micro-console, så ser det ud til Nintendo har endnu et es i ærmet i form af genopstandelsen af deres gamle Nintendo SNES i en version 2017 Nintendo SNES Mini konsol.



Nyheden om en måske kommende mini SNES understøtter måske tankerne omkring, hvorfor Nintendo valgte at stoppe produktionen af NES på trods af massiv efterspørgelse på flere.



“Last week, Nintendo explained that it never intended NES mini to be a permanent product. From the company’s perspective, the microconsole was planned as a cool novelty item perfect for Christmas 2016, and the numbers in which it was manufactured and shipped were expected to be enough to suit this goal.



The reality of a SNES mini is certainly exciting – while the NES was unique for being Nintendo’s first home console, the SNES arguably boasts the better software line-up, and a catalogue of classics far more advanced than their NES forebears. Compare The Legend of Zelda on NES to A Link to the Past, for example, or Donkey Kong to Donkey Kong Country.



Other top SNES games from Nintendo include Super Metroid, Super Mario Kart and Super Mario World, as well as Earthbound, Star Fox and Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. The console also had some of the best RPGs of the era, including Square’s Chrono Trigger and Secret of Mana".



Vi mangler stadig en officiel udmelding fra Nintendo omkring en kommende SNES Mini, men vi holder ørene stive i jagten på mere information.



