Fortnite 4.3 softwareopdatering tilføjer shopping carts

Epic Games har frigivet deres nye Fortnite 4.3 opdatering, og ud over en række bugfixes, kommer Fortnite 4.3 softwaren med en del andet i ærmet.

Shopping Carts, bliver din nye måde at rejse rundt i spillet, og dermed har Fortnite nu både shopping carts og Jet Packs på menuen i Battle Royale.

Sammen med Fortnite 4.3 kommer også en række ændringer i spillets UI, hvor der nu bliver mulighed for at tracke dine goals på skærmen i Battle Royale.

Blandt de nye bugfixes i Fortnite 4.3 softwareopdatering, har Epic Games også haft fokus på performanceoptimeringer m.v.

Bug Fixes

- Legacy Impact perks now grant the correct amount of impact.

- Blazing Masumune’s Energy Nova perk no longer deals damage to friendly and neutral structures.

- Golf Clubs and Baseball Bats now benefit from Heavy Attack Stamina Efficiency perks.

- Legacy Energy Damage perks now display the correct rarity on ranged weapons.

- Increased Building Max Health perk no longer stacks.

- Building Max Health perk now applies the correct bonus values.

- Trap perks will now trigger the proper amount of times.

- The Heals Building perk no longer resets its timer if another trap with the same effect is applied to the same wall.

- The legacy trap durability perks now converts correctly to new perk system.

- Non-damaging traps no longer display critical chance in their stat list. This includes Freeze Traps, - Launcher Traps, Healing Pads, and Wall Lights.

- Roman Candle perk damage scales properly. (now scales with Tech).

- Zapper and Zap Zapp will no longer roll headshot perks.

- Neon Sniper Rifle now has the correct chance to headshot Smasher enemies.

- The Military Crossbow now displays the correct mini-map icon.

- Moved the trace location on Wall Dart Traps so it can correctly target any enemy within the less than one tile range.

- Fixed an issue where tier pips displayed on the Blazing Masamune’s unique perk, even though it can’t be upgraded.

- Neon Sniper Rifle now correctly pierces through enemies.

Du finder et komplet overblik over alt i Fortnite 4.3 softwareopdatering HER



