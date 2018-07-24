AUTHOR :

Fortnite 5.1 opdatering lanceret

Epic Games har frigivet deres seneste Fortnite 5.1 opdatering, og med i kølvandet kommer en række nye features, som er henvendt til alle platforme.

”Celebrate #Fortnite1st with friends. Find birthday cake throughout the world and earn special cosmetics by completing challenges and quests in-game.



Playground is back and better than before. Challenge your friends to a duel and build incredible structures on your own private island. Wield the new Legendary weapon in Battle Royale, the Compact SMG.



The Save the World storyline continues in the Canny Valley campaign. Get in-game and complete the Fortnite Birthday questline to unlock a special birthday reward”



Den komplette liste af features, bugfixes m.v., kan findes HER



