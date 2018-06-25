AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-25 12:46:22

Fortnite Playground Mode meldes på vej i denne uge

En ny features, Fornite Playground mode meldes på vej, og omtalte er allerede at finde på nuværende login splash. Meget peger i retning af ankomst allerede i morgen.

En ny features, Fornite Playground mode meldes på vej, og omtalte er allerede at finde på nuværende login splash. Meget peger i retning af ankomst allerede i morgen. Første gang vi så Fornite Playground mode omtalt, var tilbage i maj, og her blev der reklameret for mere loot, yderlige ressourcer, mere tid til at bygge i m.v.



Udviklerne bag spillet skriver:



Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately.









