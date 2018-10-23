AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-10-23 09:21:56

Fortnite Save The World free-to-play forsinket til 2019

Free-to-play launch af Save the World, Fortnite’s FvE mode, forsinkes til 2019 på trods af tidligere omtale af lancering i Q4 2018. Informationerne kommer fra Epic Games, som dermed bekræfter deres free-to-play mode ikke bliver en realitet i år.

Free-to-play launch af Save the World, Fortnite’s FvE mode, forsinkes til 2019 på trods af tidligere omtale af lancering i Q4 2018. Informationerne kommer fra Epic Games, som dermed bekræfter deres free-to-play mode ikke bliver en realitet i år.

Sammen med forklaringen skriver Epic Games ” “features, reworks, and backend system scaling” er årsagen til en mindre forsinkelse af Fortnite Save The World free-to-play.



“Scaling up for the legions of player heroes who will be joining the fight is key to providing an excellent experience. This applies to all of our players, old and new, so we’re taking the time to get this right,” fortæller Epic Games.



Fortnite Save The World free-to-play tilbyder 50 % rabat på Standard, Deluxe, Super Deluxe samt Limited Founder’s packs som kompensation.



Epic Games forsætter: ”We are also building an investment refund feature that will activate when it makes significant changes to schematics, heroes, survivors, defenders, and any other items that players have upgraded. It will be opt-in at launch. We will flag the item that has been re-balanced and players will be able to choose to de-level if they want”



Image credit og Kilde:

Ubergizmo



